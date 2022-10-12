Ali Zafar pens a heartwarming note for Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday

04:25 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
Ali Zafar pens a heartwarming note for Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday
Source: Instagram
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated her 80 birthday and despite his age, he still remains in demand and enjoys a massive fan following.

With his latest outstanding performance in Goodbye, Piku, and Gulabo Sitabo, he is still a force to reckon with and Pakistani superstar Ali Zafar is among his fans.

Taking to Instagram, Ali penned a heartwarming birthday note for the actor. 'In the end, love and respect is all we need. In the end, love and respect is all there will be. Happy birthday to a man who deserves both, now and forever. @amitabhbachchan.'

'It’ll always be my honour to be able to give this tribute to the great legend.

#AmitabhBachchan #birthday', captioned the Teefa in Trouble actor.

On the work front, he is gearing up for his new film which stars Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika in key roles. Sooraj R. Bartjatya’s directorial film Uunchai is set to release on November 11, 2022.

More From This Category
Shagufta Ejaz amuses fans with new video
05:56 PM | 12 Oct, 2022

