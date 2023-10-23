Mehwish Hayat calls for end of 'vicious cycle of violence' in Gaza at award ceremony

Amidst an evening characterized by opulence and grandeur, the celebrated Pakistani luminary, Mehwish Hayat, attained yet another accolade by securing the Best Actress award for her exceptional portrayal in the film "London Nahi Jaunga" at the recently concluded International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA). This gala event, distinguished by its constellation of luminaries and captivating performances, presented a well-deserved moment in the limelight for this gifted actress.

Mehwish, renowned not only for her acting prowess but also for her commitment to significant societal causes, delivered a resounding and heartfelt acceptance speech that struck a chord with both her admirers and the assembled audience. Disseminating a video of her acceptance and address on her Instagram platform, she conveyed her gratitude and articulated her thoughts on an issue close to her heart.

In her recorded message, she chose to draw attention to the ongoing humanitarian crises in Gaza. She stated, "It is difficult to revel in joy when confronted with the disheartening events unfolding in Gaza." Quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., she emphasized that "Staying silent is as dangerous as speaking up." She acknowledged the risks inherent in addressing such contentious issues within her own country. Speaking poignantly about the anguish of mothers losing their children, she asserted, "No child's life is expendable, and no child's life should be collateral damage." Her plea called for an "immediate ceasefire" and an end to the "pernicious cycle of violence."

Concurrently with sharing the video, the London Nai Jaunga diva penned, "Last night in Manchester, where I received the Best Actress award for my role in 'London Nahi Jaunga.'" Her social media message transcended mere self-congratulation for professional achievement; it resonated as a heartfelt call for a more compassionate and harmonious world.

Furthermore, her address then took an inspirational turn as she expounded on her vision for a more harmonious world. She voiced her belief, asserting, "I genuinely believe that if we open our hearts and recognize the humanity in one another, peace can genuinely become attainable." Her words resonated with the audience, serving as a reminder that peace can be realized through understanding, empathy, and the acknowledgement of our shared human bond.

Mehwish's message contained a compelling call to action: "I pray for compassion to triumph over hatred and for courage to conquer fear. Let our voices construct a just world that recognizes solely love, peace, and humanity." In a world often marred by discord and division, her words stand as a potent reminder that individuals, particularly those endowed with a public platform, wield the power to become agents of constructive change and harmony.

On the professional front, Hayat was recently seen in Teri Meri Kahaniyaan and Enaaya.