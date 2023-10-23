Mehwish Hayat calls for end of 'vicious cycle of violence' in Gaza at award ceremony

Amidst an evening characterized by opulence and grandeur, the celebrated Pakistani luminary, Mehwish Hayat, attained yet another accolade by securing the Best Actress award for her exceptional portrayal in the film "London Nahi Jaunga" at the recently concluded International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA). This gala event, distinguished by its constellation of luminaries and captivating performances, presented a well-deserved moment in the limelight for this gifted actress.
Mehwish, renowned not only for her acting prowess but also for her commitment to significant societal causes, delivered a resounding and heartfelt acceptance speech that struck a chord with both her admirers and the assembled audience. Disseminating a video of her acceptance and address on her Instagram platform, she conveyed her gratitude and articulated her thoughts on an issue close to her heart.
In her recorded message, she chose to draw attention to the ongoing humanitarian crises in Gaza. She stated, "It is difficult to revel in joy when confronted with the disheartening events unfolding in Gaza." Quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., she emphasized that "Staying silent is as dangerous as speaking up." She acknowledged the risks inherent in addressing such contentious issues within her own country. Speaking poignantly about the anguish of mothers losing their children, she asserted, "No child's life is expendable, and no child's life should be collateral damage." Her plea called for an "immediate ceasefire" and an end to the "pernicious cycle of violence."
Concurrently with sharing the video, the London Nai Jaunga diva penned, "Last night in Manchester, where I received the Best Actress award for my role in 'London Nahi Jaunga.'" Her social media message transcended mere self-congratulation for professional achievement; it resonated as a heartfelt call for a more compassionate and harmonious world.
Furthermore, her address then took an inspirational turn as she expounded on her vision for a more harmonious world. She voiced her belief, asserting, "I genuinely believe that if we open our hearts and recognize the humanity in one another, peace can genuinely become attainable." Her words resonated with the audience, serving as a reminder that peace can be realized through understanding, empathy, and the acknowledgement of our shared human bond.
Mehwish's message contained a compelling call to action: "I pray for compassion to triumph over hatred and for courage to conquer fear. Let our voices construct a just world that recognizes solely love, peace, and humanity." In a world often marred by discord and division, her words stand as a potent reminder that individuals, particularly those endowed with a public platform, wield the power to become agents of constructive change and harmony.
On the professional front, Hayat was recently seen in Teri Meri Kahaniyaan and Enaaya.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee depreciated in the open market market, losing ground against the dollar, and other foreign currencies.
On Monday, October 23, 2023, USD was being quoted at Rs281 for buying and Rs283 for selling.
Euro clocked at 294.1 for buying and 297 for selling. British pound also saw a jump of Rs1 and it is currently available in the market at 343 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham saw an increase of 0.75 against the local unit, AED stands at 77.75 while the Saudi Riyal was being traded at 74.5 after inching up over 1 rupee.
Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed upward momentum despite the downward trend in the international market.
On October 23, the price for 24-karat gold per tola was recorded at Rs209,000, and per tola price of 22-karat gold was recorded at Rs191,583.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold is currently available at Rs179,184, whereas 10 grams of 22-karat gold can be acquired for Rs164,252.
The recent rise in gold prices is due to a rise in the value of the USD, In the international market, the price of yellow metal experienced a downtrend, with the current rate hovering around $1,972 per ounce.
Gold rates in local market move up an down throughout the day. Please visit nearby gold markets for the most latest rates of bullion.
