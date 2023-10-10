Search

Mehwish Hayat spends a thrilling day at the racing track

Maheen Khawaja
03:42 PM | 10 Oct, 2023
Mehwish Hayat spends a thrilling day at the racing track
Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat carved a niche in the Pakistani entertainment industry with her powerful acting and then debuted in Hollywood.

The Ms Marvel star is often seen sharing sneak peeks from her private life that leave her fans and social media users in awe. The beloved actress is taking a well-deserved break from her scintillating on-screen performances to soak up the sun and embrace the allure of a luxurious vacation.

She recently graced her Instagram feed with thrilling clips from the latest F1 match sponsored by Qatar Airways. Her fans were treated to a front-row seat to the adrenaline-pumping action.

On the professional front, Hayat was recently seen in London Nahi Jaungi, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, and Enaaya.

