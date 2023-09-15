Mehwish Hayat seemingly needs "company" on her trip to Milan

Looks like Pakistani actress, Mehwish Hayat, is in some dire “need of company” after she took to Instagram story section and dropped subtle hints.

The 35-year-old star is an accomplished actress in the Pakistani entertainment fraternity with many critically and commercially acclaimed television series and films in her bank. With back-to-back hits, the Ms Marvel star gained millions of followers who stay anticipated as to what the diva will bring to their screens.

Loyal to her fandom, the Meray Qatil Meray Dildar star updated her fans about her current traveling venture as her next stop will be “Milan.” The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress is likely going to enjoy the fashion week with top luxurious brands showcasing fall collections.

Jetlagged or not, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani diva shared a blurred selfie while donning a multicoloured scarf, natural looking makeup and silver hoops, as she hopped off the plane to her destination — or so it seems.

Hayat then shared another selfie in an elevator looking casual yet chic as she rocked a blazer paired with jeans and shirt and a Gucci bag. The actress put Abdul Hanan and Rovalio's Raabta in the background.

On the professional front, Hayat was recently seen in London Nahi Jaungi, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, Ms Marvel, and Enaaya.