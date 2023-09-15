Mehwish Hayat seemingly needs "company" on her trip to Milan

Looks like Pakistani actress, Mehwish Hayat, is in some dire “need of company” after she took to Instagram story section and dropped subtle hints.
The 35-year-old star is an accomplished actress in the Pakistani entertainment fraternity with many critically and commercially acclaimed television series and films in her bank. With back-to-back hits, the Ms Marvel star gained millions of followers who stay anticipated as to what the diva will bring to their screens.
Loyal to her fandom, the Meray Qatil Meray Dildar star updated her fans about her current traveling venture as her next stop will be “Milan.” The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress is likely going to enjoy the fashion week with top luxurious brands showcasing fall collections.
Jetlagged or not, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani diva shared a blurred selfie while donning a multicoloured scarf, natural looking makeup and silver hoops, as she hopped off the plane to her destination — or so it seems.
Hayat then shared another selfie in an elevator looking casual yet chic as she rocked a blazer paired with jeans and shirt and a Gucci bag. The actress put Abdul Hanan and Rovalio's Raabta in the background.
On the professional front, Hayat was recently seen in London Nahi Jaungi, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, Ms Marvel, and Enaaya.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 15, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|376.5
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.05
|79.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|786.83
|794.83
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.57
|42.97
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.8
|38.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.55
|967.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.64
|27.94
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|768.48
|776.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.44
|333.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,200 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,480 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs200,015.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Karachi
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Quetta
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Attock
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Multan
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
