Rabiul Awwal moon not sighted in Pakistan, Eid Milad-un-Nabi on Sept 6

KARACHI – The moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal has not been sighted. Hence, the 1st of Rabi-ul-Awwal will fall on Tuesday, August 26, while 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal will be observed on Saturday, September 6, said Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

The committee’s meeting to sight the moon was held today in Karachi under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad. Members of the Karachi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, representatives from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, SUPARCO, Meteorological Department, and the Ministry of Science and Technology also attended.

Meanwhile, zonal committees held meetings in Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, and other cities. The final announcement regarding the moon sighting was made by the Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.