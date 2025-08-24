Two brothers killed over bowling dispute during cricket match in Gujrat

GUJRAT – Two brothers were killed and their uncle injured after a firing incident triggered by a dispute over not being given a bowling over during a cricket match in Gujrat.

According to Gujrat police, the incident took place a week ago when the accused opened fire on team captain Fakhar Iqbal, his brother, and their uncle during a match. The captain died on the spot, while his brother was critically injured and taken to hospital.

Today, the injured brother also succumbed to his wounds in hospital.

Police said the captain’s brother and uncle had been under treatment for a week. The suspect involved in the shooting has been arrested and a case registered.