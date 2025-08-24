Punjab govt imposes garbage tax under ‘Suthra Punjab’ initiative

LAHORE – The Punjab government has imposed a garbage tax under the “Suthra Punjab” (Clean Punjab) initiative, which has initially been applied to upscale and commercial areas.

According to Express News, after the approval of the Punjab Cabinet, the garbage tax has been enforced under the Suthra Punjab program.

How much tax will be charged from households?

In urban areas, a 5-marla house will be charged Rs. 300, while in villages Rs. 200 will be collected. Houses between 5 and 10 marlas in cities will be charged Rs. 500, while villages will still pay a fixed Rs. 200.

For houses between 10 marlas and 1 kanal, the tax will be Rs. 1,000 in cities and Rs. 400 in villages. Similarly, houses between 2 and 4 kanals will pay Rs. 2,000, while those above 4 kanals will be charged Rs. 5,000. In rural areas, however, houses larger than 2 kanals will be taxed Rs. 400 only.

Tax for shopkeepers and offices

In cities, small shops will be charged Rs. 500, while in villages Rs. 300. Medium-sized shops in cities will pay Rs. 1,000, and in villages Rs. 700.

Large commercial centers will be taxed Rs. 3,000 in cities and Rs. 2,000 in villages. The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has officially started implementing the garbage tax, while bill distribution and collection will be carried out by LWMC’s revenue and operational teams.