Pakistan, Bangladesh ink 6 MoUs to boost bilateral ties

DHAKA – Pakistan and Bangladesh have signed six Memorandums of Understanding across different sectors to enhance bilateral relations.

The signing ceremony was held in Dhaka on Sunday, overseen by Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Bangladesh’s Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain.

The signings include, agreement on Visa Abolition for Diplomatic and Official Passport Holders, MoU on Joint Working Group on Trade, MoU between Foreign Service Academies, MoU between Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation and Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, MoU between Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad and Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies, and Cultural Exchange Programme.

These agreements will institutionalize and further strengthen the bilateral cooperation in trade and economies, training of diplomats, academic exchanges, media cooperation and cultural exchanges.

Earlier, Dar held detailed discussions on trade, investment, and economic cooperation during his Dhaka visit. He also attended a key business meeting with Bangladesh’s Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin, joined by Pakistan’s Commerce Minister.

Senior Bangladeshi officials present included the Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, Chairman of the Trading Corporation, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority, Acting Vice Chairman of the Export Promotion Bureau, Commerce and Aviation Secretaries, and Chairman of the National Board of Revenue.