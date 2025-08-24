Currency Rates In Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates to PKR- 24 August 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows slight stability in open market over weekend as US dollar traded at Rs283.6 for buying and Rs284.1 for selling.

According to the latest forex rates, Euro was available at Rs327.75 (buying) and Rs329.2 (selling), while the British Pound Sterling stood at Rs379.2 and Rs380.7 respectively. UAE Dirham was being bought at Rs77.2 and sold at Rs77.35, whereas the Saudi Riyal remained steady at Rs75.5 (buying) and Rs75.65 (selling).

Kuwaiti Dinar was quoted at Rs917.75 for buying and Rs925.75 for selling, while the Bahraini Dinar traded at Rs751.25 and Rs753.75. The Qatari Riyal stood at Rs77.05 (buying) and Rs77.75 (selling), and Omani Riyal at Rs735.8 and Rs738.3.