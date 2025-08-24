Latest

Currency Rates In Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates to PKR- 24 August 2025

By News Desk
9:11 am | Aug 24, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows slight stability in open market over weekend as US dollar traded at Rs283.6 for buying and Rs284.1 for selling.

According to the latest forex rates, Euro was available at Rs327.75 (buying) and Rs329.2 (selling), while the British Pound Sterling stood at Rs379.2 and Rs380.7 respectively. UAE Dirham was being bought at Rs77.2 and sold at Rs77.35, whereas the Saudi Riyal remained steady at Rs75.5 (buying) and Rs75.65 (selling).

Kuwaiti Dinar was quoted at Rs917.75 for buying and Rs925.75 for selling, while the Bahraini Dinar traded at Rs751.25 and Rs753.75. The Qatari Riyal stood at Rs77.05 (buying) and Rs77.75 (selling), and Omani Riyal at Rs735.8 and Rs738.3.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
