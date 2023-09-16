Petrol price in Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's interim government has again jacked up the prices of petroleum products up to Rs26.02 per litre, fuelling anger among the public who are already battered by inflated electricity bills and rising prices of basic commodities.
The petrol has been hiked by Rs26.02 per litre while high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs17.34 per litre, the Finance Divison said in a statement late Thursday.
Earlier this month, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) chaired by Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar approved the increase in the petrol and diesel margin by Rs1.87 per litre for oil marketing companies.
It was reported that the government has allowed an increase in sale margin but after last month’s massive surge, the Kakar-led government this time decided to increase prices marginally: Rs0.41 per litre will be increased for dealers for the second half of the current month.
Last month, the interim government jacked up the price of petrol by Rs14.9 per litre, and the price of petrol touched a record Rs305.36 per litre while the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been increased by Rs18.44.
The government is charging a record petroleum levy on petrol and on High-Speed Diesel.
It comes in another shock for inflation-weary people who are facing the brunt of higher food prices as fuel prices directly impact transport and agriculture sectors, and any spike will further burden masses.
Current Prices
Now, as of September 1, the current rate of petrol stands at Rs331.38 while the high-speed diesel price at Rs329.18.
پیٹرول کی قیمت میں 26 روپے فی لیٹر اضافہ ۔ نئی قیمت 331 روپے ۔ pic.twitter.com/c8vEz5447G— Rizwan Ghilzai (Student of Arshad Sharif) (@RizwanGhilzai) September 15, 2023
