Latest

Pakistan

Taliban Drone strikes fail, but Injuries reported in Quetta, Rawalpindi: ISPR

By News Desk
5:35 am | Mar 14, 2026
Taliban Drone Strikes Fail But Injuries Reported In Quetta Rawalpindi Ispr

RAWALPINDI – Afghan Taliban launched several rudimentary drones targeting the people of Pakistan. While Pakistan’s Armed Forces successfully intercepted these drones using both soft and hard kill measures, the debris caused injuries to two children in Quetta and one civilian each in Kohat and Rawalpindi, ISPR said.

The military’s media wing said these attacks appear aimed at spreading fear among civilians and showcasing the relentless terrorist mindset driving the Afghan Taliban.

Despite projecting victimhood to the international community, the Taliban continue to target innocent Pakistanis through proxies and drone assaults.

Pakistan’s citizens and its Armed Forces remain fully aware of the Taliban’s true intentions. Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq will continue unabated until the Afghan Taliban address Pakistan’s core concerns about terrorism emanating from Afghan soil.

Armed Forces have vowed to protect the people at all costs, standing firm against these provocations and ensuring that the nation will not be intimidated by such terrorist tactics.

PAF F-16s shoot down Two Kamikaze Drones over Islamabad

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now