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Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound Rates – 14 March 2026

By News Desk
5:17 am | Mar 14, 2026
Currency Rates In Pakistan 15 September 2024 Pkr To Us Dollar Euro Pound Riyal Dirham Open Market

Pakistani currency market showed latest exchange rates with the US Dollar, Euro, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal remaining the most traded foreign currencies against the Pakistani Rupee.

US Dollar was recorded at 279.05 for buying and 280.40 for selling, maintaining its position as the primary global trading currency. Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) traded higher at 320.59 buying and 324.05 selling.

UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remained one of the strongest currencies in the market, reaching 371.65 for buying and 375.25 for selling.

Among Gulf currencies widely used by overseas workers, the United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) was traded at PKR 75.50 buying and PKR 76.75 selling, while the Saudi Riyal (SAR) stood at PKR 73.75 buying and PKR 74.70 selling.

 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.05 280.4
Euro EUR 320.59 324.05
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371.65 375.25
UAE Dirham AED 75.5 76.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.75 74.7
Australian Dollar AUD 193.4 197
Bahrain Dinar BHD 730.65 730.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.18 206.5
China Yuan CNY 36.5 37.75
Danish Krone DKK 43.32 43.72
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.8 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 2.4 2.85
Japanese Yen JPY 1.72 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 889.45 900.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.25 66.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.77 166.25
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 715.65 725.65
Qatari Riyal QAR 74.6 75.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 214.34 219.25
Swedish Korona SEK 30.15 30.45
Swiss Franc CHF 355 358.85
Thai Baht THB 8.05 8.15
   
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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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