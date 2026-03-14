Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound Rates – 14 March 2026

Pakistani currency market showed latest exchange rates with the US Dollar, Euro, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal remaining the most traded foreign currencies against the Pakistani Rupee.

US Dollar was recorded at 279.05 for buying and 280.40 for selling, maintaining its position as the primary global trading currency. Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) traded higher at 320.59 buying and 324.05 selling.

UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remained one of the strongest currencies in the market, reaching 371.65 for buying and 375.25 for selling.

Among Gulf currencies widely used by overseas workers, the United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) was traded at PKR 75.50 buying and PKR 76.75 selling, while the Saudi Riyal (SAR) stood at PKR 73.75 buying and PKR 74.70 selling.