Today Open Market Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 26 July 2026

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee traded largely steady against major foreign currencies in the open market on Sunday, with US Dollar holding below Rs279 mark while Euro and Pound continued to trade at elevated levels.
US dollar (USD) was being bought at Rs278.85 and sold at Rs278.95. Euro stood at Rs318.99 for buying and Rs322.68 for selling, while British pound (GBP) was available at Rs373.28 and Rs377.95, respectively.
Open Market Exchange Rates
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.85
|278.95
|Euro
|EUR
|318.99
|322.68
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373.28
|377.95
|U.A.E. Dirham
|AED
|76.45
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.69
|75.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.94
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|194.44
|198.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.21
|752.68
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|198.14
|201.93
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.17
|38.92
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.70
|43.37
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.26
|36.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.75
|3.20
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.70
|1.80
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|891.24
|901.75
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|67.00
|68.15
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|160.46
|163.25
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|28.15
|28.50
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.85
|737.00
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215.43
|219.25
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|28.38
|28.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|340.92
|344.37
|Thai Baht
|THB
|8.55
|8.90
UAE dirham (AED) traded at Rs76.45 for buying and Rs76.95 for selling. The Saudi riyal (SAR) was quoted at Rs74.69 and Rs75.35, while the Qatari riyal (QAR) was listed at Rs75.94 for buying and Rs75.35 for selling.