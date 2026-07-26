Trump orders Military Stand Down on Iran after nearly two weeks of Relentless Strikes

WASHINGTON/TEHRAN – After nearly two weeks of relentless strikes, US President Donald Trump unexpectedly ordered American military to stop planned strikes on Iran amid shift from battlefield escalation toward diplomacy even as tensions across the Middle East remain alarmingly high.

Trump’s decision followed high-level meeting on Friday with senior cabinet members and top national security officials. Sources familiar with the discussions said the administration weighed the risks of escalating the conflict against the strategic costs of continuing military action.

One of the key factors behind the pause was mounting concern that prolonged campaign could deplete Pentagon’s already stretched inventory of Patriot missile interceptors and other vital air defense munitions deployed across the Middle East. Officials reportedly feared that further escalation could weaken America’s defensive posture in the region.

Officials are yet to clear whether the suspension is temporary tactical pause or beginning of a broader de-escalation. Sources said Trump wants to leave room for diplomatic efforts after concluding that the current phase of military strikes may have reached the limits of its effectiveness.

Despite halt, US forces are reportedly continuing contingency planning in case major combat operations become necessary again. As Washington appears to recalibrate its strategy, political tensions have surfaced inside Iran over how the conflict and backchannel diplomacy are being presented to the public.

The latest developments suggest that while the battlefield has fallen temporarily quiet, both Washington and Tehran are balancing military preparedness with renewed diplomatic calculations, leaving the future of the crisis uncertain, especially tensions in Red Sea.