Meera says Pay Me Rs50Lac or Bring Cinema House Keys

Lollywood actress Meera once again became center of attention after a light-hearted comment during an interview took social media by storm.

The Nazar actress revealed that her fee for professional projects would be Rs50 lakh, but she quickly added a surprising twist: if producers were unable to pay in cash, they could simply hand over one or two cinema houses instead.

The witty remark went viral, with clips from the interview circulating widely online. Fans flooded social media with memes and jokes, saying that a cinema house would likely be worth much more than the stated fee.

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Many users joked that producers would now need to search property listings before approaching the actress, while others praised Meera for her trademark confidence and spontaneous sense of humor.

The comments from Irtiza Rubab, better known as Meera, come at a time when Pakistan’s film industry is once again discussing revival efforts, increased local productions, and investment in cinemas. While filmmakers continue to explore ways to strengthen the industry, the actress appeared to have her own unique idea of business deals. Although her statement was clearly made in a playful manner, it quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the interview.

Known for her outspoken personality and memorable media appearances, Meera has often created viral moments with her candid remarks. This time, it was not a film role or performance that grabbed headlines, but her amusing suggestion of accepting cinema ownership instead of a payment cheque.