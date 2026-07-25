Pakistani forces foil Suicide Attack as 4 Militants Killed in Waziristan Operation: ISPR

WANA – Pakistani Security forces foiled major militant assault attempt in South Waziristan, killing four attackers, including suicide bomber, in a decisive operation that left no casualties among security personnel, the military’s media wing said Saturday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said militants linked to India-backed Fitna al-Khawarij attempted to breach a security check post but were stopped by the alertness and rapid response of troops deployed in the area.

The attack was reportedly led by a suicide bomber who tried to storm the check post in an explosives-filled vehicle. However, security forces intercepted the vehicle before it could reach its target and destroyed it outside the perimeter, preventing what could have been a major attack.

ISPR said the suicide attacker was killed in the blast, while the explosion caused no damage to the check post or security infrastructure. After failed suicide attack, security forces launched clearance operation and surrounded three more militants who had taken refuge in a nearby compound. All three attackers were eliminated during the ensuing operation.

The military confirmed that no security personnel were injured during the engagement. A search and sanitisation operation is currently underway in the area to detect and eliminate any remaining militant presence.

ISPR reiterated that security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue counterterrorism operations under the Azm-i-Istehkam campaign, vowing to pursue militant networks until the threat of terrorism is completely eliminated.