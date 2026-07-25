Pakistanis to get Legal Tinted Car Windows soon by paying Annual Fee

ISLAMABAD –For years, tinted car windows were used by VIPs and high-profile people, but now ordinary Pakistanis may also be allowed to legally install tinted glass on their vehicles, but they need to pay for it.

The federal government is preparing to roll out changes to Pakistan’s Tinted Glass Permit Policy 2025, proposing free tinted glass permits for current and former members of parliament while requiring ordinary citizens to pay an annual fee of Rs15,000.

According to revised draft prepared by the Ministry of Interior, the proposed amendments have been made after recommendations of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior. The policy brings new permit framework that differentiates between lawmakers, the general public, and foreign nationals.

Under draft, members of the National Assembly and Senate, both serving and former, will be exempt from the annual permit fee, allowing them to obtain tinted glass permits without any cost. In contrast, members of the public seeking permission to install tinted windows on their vehicles will have to pay Rs15,000 annually.

The proposed policy also tightens eligibility for foreign nationals. While previous drafts allowed foreigners residing in Pakistan to apply for tinted glass permits, the revised version removes that provision entirely. Ministry of Interior replaced the word “foreigners” with “diplomats,” meaning only accredited diplomatic personnel will qualify for the facility.

Officials said the amended Tinted Glass Permit Policy 2025 has been circulated among all relevant stakeholders for consultation. Their feedback and recommendations will be reviewed before the government gives the policy final approval and formally notifies its implementation.

Once enforced, the revised policy will establish new rules governing the issuance of tinted glass permits, eligibility criteria, and application procedures across the country. The proposal, however, is already expected to draw attention over its provision granting free permits to current and former parliamentarians while introducing an annual fee for ordinary citizens.