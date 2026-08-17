BankIslami Celebrates Pakistan’s Independence Day in the Spirit of Unity and National Progress

KARACHI – BankIslami hosted a reception to commemorate Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day, bringing together distinguished representatives from the government, law enforcement, the diplomatic community and the private sector. The gathering reflected a shared commitment to Pakistan’s continued progress and the collective responsibility of its institutions to contribute to a stronger and more prosperous future.

The reception was attended by Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs; Javed Alam Odho, Inspector General of Sindh Police; members of civil society, entrepreneurs, industrialists and educationists, along with members of BankIslami’s senior leadership.

Speaking on the occasion, Honourable Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, reflected on the country’s 79-year journey towards economic resilience and prosperity, and emphasised that public-private partnership remains essential to achieving scalable, sustainable growth across key sectors of the economy.

Honourable Javed Alam Odho, IG Sindh Police, paid tribute to the service and sacrifices of law enforcement personnel in ensuring the safety of citizens. He noted that sustained peace and security remain fundamental to enabling economic and institutional growth across Pakistan.

Marking Pakistan’s 79 years of independence, the occasion was an opportunity to reflect on the ideals that have shaped the country’s journey and the responsibility of each generation to carry these aspirations forward. For BankIslami, this commitment is reflected in its mission of “Saving Humanity from Riba” and its endeavour to advance an inclusive and responsible financial system rooted in Islamic principles.

The reception was an opportunity for meaningful engagement among leaders and representatives from diverse institutions, reinforcing the importance of collaboration, dialogue and shared purpose in advancing Pakistan’s economic and social aspirations.

BankIslami reaffirmed its commitment to contributing to the country’s progress and to a future shaped by greater inclusion, opportunity and prosperity for all.