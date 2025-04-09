Karachi bans fancy number plates, tinted windows in vehicles for two months

KARACHI – The commissioner of Karachi has imposed a two-month ban on fancy number plates, pressure horns, and tinted windows across the city.

A notification has been issued following a request from the DIG Traffic, banning the sale, distribution, and installation of these illegal items for two months.

The DIG Traffic had informed the commissioner that illegal vehicles with non-standard number plates, tinted windows, green number plates, pressure horns, revolving lights, and sirens were being sold openly in the markets of Karachi.

He added that these items violate traffic and safety regulations and pose a risk to public safety, as they facilitate illegal activities.

The DIG Traffic also requested that the sale, distribution, and installation of these illegal items in Karachi be stopped to prevent the use of unauthorised modifications in vehicles and criminal activities.

Based on the recommendation of the DIG Traffic, the commissioner of Karachi has issued the notification enforcing these bans.

According to the notification, a complete ban on the sale, distribution, and installation of illegal vehicle accessories will be enforced in the Karachi Division from April 8, 2025, to June 7, 2025.

The aim of this ban is to stop the use of illegal vehicle accessories and prevent criminal activities on the roads.

The notification further states that, in accordance with Section 195(i)(a) Cr.PC, the Station House Officers of the relevant police stations are authorized to file written complaints regarding such activities.

The ban will be implemented immediately, and the public is urged to report any illegal activities related to this matter to the relevant authorities.