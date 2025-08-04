Durefishan Saleem breaks silence on marriage rumours with Bilal Abbas

Renowned Pakistani actress Durefishan Saleem has, for the first time, addressed rumors regarding her relationship and marriage with fellow actor Bilal Abbas.

In a recent interview, Durefishan shared her thoughts on the matter. Responding to a question, she said, “It’s important to be comfortable with your co-star—especially when working in a romantic drama. You need to feel good together.”

She added, “That’s what creates visible chemistry on screen. Bilal and I had such a connection, which is why people liked our on-screen pairing from day one.”

When asked about the public’s strong attachment to their pairing, to the extent that people assumed they were married, Durefishan responded:

“I chose to ignore such rumors because they were just that—rumors. Marriage is a very personal matter, and when it happens, people usually share it themselves through pictures. Why would anyone keep it a secret for long?”

She further shared, “My father taught me to always keep personal matters private, and that’s what I follow. But that doesn’t mean I’m hiding anything.”

Dur-e-Fishan concluded by saying, “There’s a difference between being secretive and being private. I understand that difference and handle my matters accordingly—especially in a career like mine, where things remain personal only for as long as I choose to keep them that way.”