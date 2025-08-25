Two brothers killed by fruit sellers in Lahore over rate dispute

LAHORE – A group of fruit sellers allegedly tortured two brothers to death after dispute over rate turned violent in an area of Lahore, it emerged on Monday.

Reports suggest the victims, who were resident of Kot Radha Kishan and engaged in milk business, were on their way back to home from Lahore when they stopped near Rohi Nullah to buy some fruit.

Witnesses told police that a heated exchange took place between the brothers and sellers over a difference of Rs30 in rate. Later, they engaged in altercation and exchange blows.

During the scuffle, a brother named Wajid sustained serious injuries and his sibling Rashid tried to save him when a suspect hit his head with wooden bat.

Reports added that Wajid died on the spot while Rashid succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

Police have registered a case against the suspect on a complaint filed by the victims’ father. Police said a suspend named Taimoor has been arrested while raids are being conducted to nab others.