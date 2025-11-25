Work, Live, and Stay: Germany offers One-Year Opportunity Visa for Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD – Germany rolled out game-changing pathway for skilled and educated Pakistani professionals. German Opportunity Card (Chancenkarte) allows Pakistanis to travel to Germany without a prior job offer and gives them a full year to secure employment.

Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis officially announced that eligible workers can now apply for revolutionary visa, which is designed to attract skilled professionals from non-EU countries. Unlike traditional work visas that require a confirmed job offer before arrival, the Opportunity Card gives applicants the freedom to search for work, attend interviews, and even undertake trial jobs once in Germany.

Holders receive 12-month legal residence visa specifically to find work or validate qualifications. During this period, they can work part-time up to 20 hours per week and take short-term trial employment (up to 2 weeks per employer) to test job suitability.

Once they secure a proper role, they can transition to other visa types such as a work permit or EU Blue Card, and eventually apply for permanent residency.

Who Can Apply

Minimum of two years of professional training or a university degree.

Basic language skills: German (A1) or English (B2).

Proof of financial means: at least €13,000 (~€1,020/month) via blocked account or formal guarantee.

Valid health insurance covering the entire year.

Applicants not automatically classified as skilled workers are assessed through a points-based system. Points are awarded based on qualification recognition, work experience, age, and other factors, with a minimum of six points required to qualify.

Pakistanis can now submit documents online via the German Embassy’s digital portal in Islamabad or the Consulate in Karachi. Required documents include degrees, professional certificates, language certificates, financial proof, and health insurance. The embassy’s new digital processing system significantly speeds up visa approvals and reduces waiting times.

Why Pakistani Professionals are excited

No job offer needed before arrival.

A full year to network, attend interviews, and find the ideal role.

Part-time work helps cover living expenses, reducing financial risk.

A clear path to permanent residency once a job is secured.

According to Ministry, this revolutionary visa is expected to attract a large number of skilled Pakistani workers to Germany, providing them a structured and legal route to live and work in Europe.