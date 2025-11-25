Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan – 25 November 2025

KARACHI – The Foreign exchange market witnessed steady, with major global currencies showing mixed trends against the local unit.

US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound show uptick, while several regional and Asian currencies saw marginal fluctuations. US Dollar (USD) opened at a buying rate of 281.50 and selling rate of 281.65, reflecting stability in demand.

Euro held strong, trading at 324.50 (buying) and 328.00 (selling), supported by improved confidence in the Eurozone economy. UK Pound continued its upward momentum, posting rates of 368.50 and 372.50, making it one of the highest-valued currencies of the day.

UAE Dirham recorded at 76.70 buying and 77.50 selling, while Saudi Riyal (SAR) traded at 75.05 and 75.50.