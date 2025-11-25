Latest

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan – 25 November 2025

By News Desk
8:56 am | Nov 25, 2025
KARACHI – The Foreign exchange market witnessed steady, with major global currencies showing mixed trends against the local unit.

US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound show uptick, while several regional and Asian currencies saw marginal fluctuations. US Dollar (USD) opened at a buying rate of 281.50 and selling rate of 281.65, reflecting stability in demand.

Euro held strong, trading at 324.50 (buying) and 328.00 (selling), supported by improved confidence in the Eurozone economy. UK Pound continued its upward momentum, posting rates of 368.50 and 372.50, making it one of the highest-valued currencies of the day.

UAE Dirham recorded at 76.70 buying and 77.50 selling, while Saudi Riyal (SAR) traded at 75.05 and 75.50.

Currency Rates (USD, EUR, GBP, AED, SAR )

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.5 281.65
Euro EUR 324.5 328
UK Pound Sterling GBP 368.5 372.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.05 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 185.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.5 753
Canadian Dollar CAD 199 204
China Yuan CNY 39.25 39.65
Danish Krone DKK 43.15 43.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.85 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.1 3.19
Japanese Yen JPY 1.77 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 911.4 920.4
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.5 67.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.15 158.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.3 27.6
Omani Riyal OMR 730 737.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.55 77.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 213.75 218.75
Swedish Korona SEK 29.1 29.4
Swiss Franc CHF 346.1 348.85
Thai Baht THB 8.45 8.6
 
