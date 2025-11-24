Latest

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – Open Market Rates – 24 November 2025

By News Desk
8:37 am | Nov 24, 2025
KARACHI – US Dollar (USD), and other foreign currencies remained stable. USD’s buying rate remained at 281.6 and a selling rate of 281.75. Euro (EUR) trades at 324.1 for buying and 327.6 for selling, reflecting steady demand in the forex market.

UK Pound Sterling (GBP) commands higher rate, buying at 370.15 and selling at 373.15, indicating strong foreign currency interest. UAE Dirham (AED) and Saudi Riyal (SAR) show moderate movement, with AED buying at 76.75 and selling at 77.55, and SAR at 75.05 for buying and 75.5 for selling.

Other notable currencies include the Australian Dollar (AUD) at 181.1/186.1, Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 199.55/204.55, and Swiss Franc (CHF) at 346.1/348.85.

Middle Eastern currencies like the Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) and Omani Riyal (OMR) remain strong, trading at 910.85/919.85 and 729.65/737, respectively.

Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 281.6 281.75
Euro 324.1 327.6
UK Pound Sterling 370.15 373.15
U.A.E Dirham 76.75 77.55
Saudi Riyal 75.05 75.5
Australian Dollar 181.1 186.1
Bahrain Dinar 745.1 752.6
Canadian Dollar 199.55 204.55
China Yuan 39.25 39.65
Danish Krone 43.15 43.55
Hong Kong Dollar 35.85 36.1
Indian Rupee 3.1 3.19
Japanese Yen 1.77 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar 910.85 919.85
Malaysian Ringgit 66.5 67.1
New Zealand $ 156.15 158.15
Norwegians Krone 27.3 27.6
Omani Riyal 729.65 737
Qatari Riyal 76.55 77.25
Singapore Dollar 213.75 218.75
Swedish Korona 29.1 29.4
Swiss Franc 346.1 348.85
Thai Baht 8.45 8.6
   
