Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – Open Market Rates – 24 November 2025

KARACHI – US Dollar (USD), and other foreign currencies remained stable. USD’s buying rate remained at 281.6 and a selling rate of 281.75. Euro (EUR) trades at 324.1 for buying and 327.6 for selling, reflecting steady demand in the forex market.

UK Pound Sterling (GBP) commands higher rate, buying at 370.15 and selling at 373.15, indicating strong foreign currency interest. UAE Dirham (AED) and Saudi Riyal (SAR) show moderate movement, with AED buying at 76.75 and selling at 77.55, and SAR at 75.05 for buying and 75.5 for selling.

Other notable currencies include the Australian Dollar (AUD) at 181.1/186.1, Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 199.55/204.55, and Swiss Franc (CHF) at 346.1/348.85.

Middle Eastern currencies like the Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) and Omani Riyal (OMR) remain strong, trading at 910.85/919.85 and 729.65/737, respectively.