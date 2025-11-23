Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal – 23 Nov 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan’s currency market witnessed slight movement today as international currencies, including US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal. US Dollar held firm, trading at Rs281.6 (buying) and Rs281.75 (selling), reflecting continued stability in the greenback despite global economic fluctuations.

Euro witnessed slight uptick, standing at Rs324.1 buying and Rs327.6 selling, while UK Pound Sterling remained one of the strongest foreign currencies in the local market, trading at Rs370.15 and Rs373.15, respectively.

UAE Dirham was posted at Rs76.75 (buying) and Rs77.55 (selling), whereas the Saudi Riyal maintained steady demand with rates of Rs75.05 and Rs75.5.

Kuwaiti Dinar traded at Rs910.85 (buying) and Rs919.85 (selling), remaining the highest-valued currency in the basket.