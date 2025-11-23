Latest

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal – 23 Nov 2025

By News Desk
9:18 am | Nov 23, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan’s currency market witnessed slight movement today as international currencies, including US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal. US Dollar held firm, trading at Rs281.6 (buying) and Rs281.75 (selling), reflecting continued stability in the greenback despite global economic fluctuations.

Euro witnessed slight uptick, standing at Rs324.1 buying and Rs327.6 selling, while UK Pound Sterling remained one of the strongest foreign currencies in the local market, trading at Rs370.15 and Rs373.15, respectively.

UAE Dirham was posted at Rs76.75 (buying) and Rs77.55 (selling), whereas the Saudi Riyal maintained steady demand with rates of Rs75.05 and Rs75.5.

Kuwaiti Dinar traded at Rs910.85 (buying) and Rs919.85 (selling), remaining the highest-valued currency in the basket.

Currency Buying Selling
USD – US Dollar 281.6 281.75
EUR – Euro 324.1 327.6
GBP – UK Pound Sterling 370.15 373.15
AED – UAE Dirham 76.75 77.55
SAR – Saudi Riyal 75.05 75.5
AUD – Australian Dollar 181.1 186.1
BHD – Bahrain Dinar 745.1 752.6
CAD – Canadian Dollar 199.55 204.55
CNY – China Yuan 39.25 39.65
DKK – Danish Krone 43.15 43.55
HKD – Hong Kong Dollar 35.85 36.1
INR – Indian Rupee 3.1 3.19
JPY – Japanese Yen 1.77 1.87
KWD – Kuwaiti Dinar 910.85 919.85
MYR – Malaysian Ringgit 66.5 67.1
NZD – New Zealand Dollar 156.15 158.15
NOK – Norwegian Krone 27.3 27.6
OMR – Omani Riyal 729.65 737
QAR – Qatari Riyal 76.55 77.25
SGD – Singapore Dollar 213.75 218.75
SEK – Swedish Korona 29.1 29.4
CHF – Swiss Franc 346.1 348.85
THB – Thai Baht 8.45 8.6
   
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now