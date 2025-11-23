Per Tola Gold Rates in Pakistan – 24K, 22K, 21K Prices in Lahore, Karachi – 23 Nov 2025

Pakistan’s gold market lit up over weekend as prices jumped amid powerful upswing in global bullion trade. Investors and jewellers were left buzzing after the per-tola price shot up by a striking Rs2,300, pushing the new rate to Rs428,862.
Gold Rates Today
|City
|Gold Price
|Karachi
|Rs428,862
|Lahore
|Rs428,862
|Islamabad
|Rs428,862
|Peshawar
|Rs428,862
|Quetta
|Rs428,862
|Sialkot
|Rs428,862
The momentum didn’t stop there. The price of 10 grams of gold leapt by Rs1,972, landing at Rs367,680, according to fresh data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|401,133
|382,900
|328,200
|Per 1 Gram
|34,391
|32,828
|28,138.
|Per 10 Gram
|343,915
|328,282
|281,385
|Per Ounce
|974,754
|930,447
|797,526
Fueling the surge is the international market, where gold prices vaulted upward by $23, climbing to $4,065 per ounce, including a $20 premium. With global uncertainty rising, investors worldwide appear to be rushing toward safe-haven metals.
Silver joined the frenzy as well, with its per-tola price spiking by Rs48 to reach Rs5,270, signaling a broader bullish trend in precious metals.