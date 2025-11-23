Per Tola Gold Rates in Pakistan – 24K, 22K, 21K Prices in Lahore, Karachi – 23 Nov 2025

Pakistan’s gold market lit up over weekend as prices jumped amid powerful upswing in global bullion trade. Investors and jewellers were left buzzing after the per-tola price shot up by a striking Rs2,300, pushing the new rate to Rs428,862.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold Price Karachi Rs428,862 Lahore Rs428,862 Islamabad Rs428,862 Peshawar Rs428,862 Quetta Rs428,862 Sialkot Rs428,862

The momentum didn’t stop there. The price of 10 grams of gold leapt by Rs1,972, landing at Rs367,680, according to fresh data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 401,133 382,900 328,200 Per 1 Gram 34,391 32,828 28,138. Per 10 Gram 343,915 328,282 281,385 Per Ounce 974,754 930,447 797,526

Fueling the surge is the international market, where gold prices vaulted upward by $23, climbing to $4,065 per ounce, including a $20 premium. With global uncertainty rising, investors worldwide appear to be rushing toward safe-haven metals.

Silver joined the frenzy as well, with its per-tola price spiking by Rs48 to reach Rs5,270, signaling a broader bullish trend in precious metals.