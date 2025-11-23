Latest

Per Tola Gold Rates in Pakistan – 24K, 22K, 21K Prices in Lahore, Karachi – 23 Nov 2025

By News Desk
9:05 am | Nov 23, 2025
Gold Price Increases By Rs2000 Per Tola In Pakistan

Pakistan’s gold market lit up over weekend as prices jumped amid powerful upswing in global bullion trade. Investors and jewellers were left buzzing after the per-tola price shot up by a striking Rs2,300, pushing the new rate to Rs428,862.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold Price
Karachi Rs428,862
Lahore Rs428,862
Islamabad Rs428,862
Peshawar Rs428,862
Quetta Rs428,862
Sialkot Rs428,862

The momentum didn’t stop there. The price of 10 grams of gold leapt by Rs1,972, landing at Rs367,680, according to fresh data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola 401,133 382,900 328,200
Per 1 Gram 34,391 32,828 28,138.
Per 10 Gram 343,915 328,282 281,385
Per Ounce 974,754 930,447 797,526

Fueling the surge is the international market, where gold prices vaulted upward by $23, climbing to $4,065 per ounce, including a $20 premium. With global uncertainty rising, investors worldwide appear to be rushing toward safe-haven metals.

Silver joined the frenzy as well, with its per-tola price spiking by Rs48 to reach Rs5,270, signaling a broader bullish trend in precious metals.

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

