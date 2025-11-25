Ali Tareen quits Multan Sultans after PCB dispute

LAHORE – After a dispute with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen has announced his departure from the franchise, calling it the toughest decision of his career.

Tareen said being part of Multan Sultans was one of the greatest honours of his life, noting that representing South Punjab held deep emotional significance for him and his late uncle, Alamgir Tareen.

He recalled telling players and staff every season that they represented a hardworking region whose people confront challenges daily — and that fans would always forgive losses but never a lack of effort or heart.

Tareen said this philosophy shaped the franchise’s culture throughout his tenure, influencing the team’s conduct, professional standards, and community outreach both on and off the field.

Despite financial losses each year, he said he never considered walking away because the team meant far more to him than balance sheets or short-term results.

Tareen added that he always spoke openly and directly, admitting he was not liked by everyone but insisting he never compromised on his principles. If staying required sacrificing those values, he said, then leaving was the only option.

In his farewell message, Tareen stressed that Multan Sultans belongs to its fans and the people of South Punjab — not to any single owner or authority. He urged supporters to continue backing the team with the same passion regardless of who takes over the franchise.

He concluded by expressing deep gratitude, saying he would remain a PSL superfan and continue cheering for Multan Sultans from the stands, even without an official role.