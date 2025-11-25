Pakistan Navy successfully tests locally made anti-ship ballistic missile

KARACHI – The Pakistan Navy has successfully conducted a test of an anti-ship ballistic missile launched from a locally produced naval vessel.

The missile features an advanced guidance system and superior maneuverability, enabling it to strike both sea and land targets with high precision.

The Chief of Naval Staff, accompanied by senior scientists and engineers, oversaw the flight test. This successful trial is a testament to Pakistan’s technical expertise and the Navy’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding national interests.

President of Pakistan, the Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and service chiefs congratulated the participating units and scientists on this significant milestone.