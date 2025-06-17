Work in Germany: New online visa portal goes live in Pakistan

In a major step to streamline the visa application process for Pakistani citizens, the German Embassy in Islamabad has officially launched a Consular Services Portal for all types of employment visas. The new online platform promises to simplify procedures, improve efficiency, and significantly increase the number of visas processed.

According to an official statement released by the embassy, the portal provides applicants with a guided, step-by-step process to complete their visa applications and upload necessary documents online. “The portal will guide you through the application process and required documents. Please complete the questionnaire thoroughly and ensure that you upload all documents,” the statement emphasized.

The embassy also announced the closure of existing waiting lists, urging all applicants who have not yet received appointments to use the new portal to begin their application process.

“Going forward, we will move more visa categories to the Consular Services Portal. This speeds up processes at the Embassy and increases the number of visas we can process,” the statement concluded.

Visa Categories Available

Pakistani citizens can now apply online for a variety of employment visa types, including:

Skilled Employment

EU Blue Card

Opportunity Card

Self-employment

Recognition of Pakistani educational qualifications

How to Apply

Applicants can access the portal at: digital.diplo.de/visa

The application process involves three simple steps:

Online Application:

Fill out the application form on the Consular Services Portal and upload all necessary supporting documents. Preliminary Review:

The embassy reviews the application for completeness. If documents or details are missing, the applicant is notified through the portal. In-Person Appointment:

After the preliminary review, the applicant will be scheduled for an in-person appointment at the German mission. During this visit, the applicant must provide biometric data (fingerprints and photograph) and pay the applicable visa fee.

Improving Access for Pakistanis

This move is part of Germany’s broader effort to attract global talent and improve bilateral ties through easier access to work opportunities. With increasing interest from skilled professionals in Pakistan, the new portal aims to reduce delays and make the application experience more transparent and secure.

Officials expect that transitioning to the digital platform will significantly reduce processing times and help meet the growing demand for German work visas from Pakistan.