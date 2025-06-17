Punjab boards to announce class 10 results 2025 on THIS DATE

LAHORE – The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) has reportedly decided to declare the class 10th results 2025 during next month.

The committee held a meeting earlier this week where chairmen of all the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) have agreed that the results for annual examinations will be announced on July 24.

Last year, the results were declared on July 9 but they have been delayed this year as procedure for checking the papers is reportedly still underway.

PCBB is a body that coordinates educational policies and examinations across all Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) in Punjab.

How to Check Results

Once the results are announced, students can visit the official website of their respective board of education.

On the official website, you will need to locate the results where you will enter the roll number to get the matric results.

Matric results hold great importance as they mark a key milestone in a student’s academic journey.

These results determine eligibility for admission into intermediate colleges and help shape future career paths.

Performing well in matric exams can open doors to prestigious colleges, scholarships, and specialized fields such as engineering, medicine, or commerce.