Sindh Budget 2024-25: Govt employees to get 30pc salary increase this year?

KARACHI – Sindh government ministers hinted at major relief for government employees ahead of the provincial budget 2024-25.

The provincial government is expected to unveil a budget today that includes up to a 30 percent increase in government employee salaries and no new taxes.

Sindh Budget 2024-25

The budget session of the Sindh Assembly will start after Friday prayers, with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, also the provincial finance minister, presenting the budget.

Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah outlined that PPP government aims to provide relief to the salaried class and the poor in the budget. He further mentioned that President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto desire salary increases to be proportionate to inflation.

The budget's priorities include providing water facilities, low-cost electricity, and avoiding imposing new taxes, as per Bilawal Bhutto's wishes.

Last year, the Sindh government approved a Rs2.25 trillion budget for 2023-24, proposing a substantial salary increase aligned with the federal budget and a significantly higher development expenditure of Rs700 billion, accounting for 31% of the outlay.