Search

BusinessPakistan

Sindh Budget 2024-25: Govt employees to get 30pc salary increase this year?

Web Desk
10:02 AM | 14 Jun, 2024
sindh budget 2024-25
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Sindh government ministers hinted at major relief for government employees ahead of the provincial budget 2024-25.

The provincial government is expected to unveil a budget today that includes up to a 30 percent increase in government employee salaries and no new taxes.

Sindh Budget 2024-25

The budget session of the Sindh Assembly will start after Friday prayers, with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, also the provincial finance minister, presenting the budget. 

Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah outlined that PPP government aims to provide relief to the salaried class and the poor in the budget. He further mentioned that President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto desire salary increases to be proportionate to inflation.

The budget's priorities include providing water facilities, low-cost electricity, and avoiding imposing new taxes, as per Bilawal Bhutto's wishes.

Last year, the Sindh government approved a Rs2.25 trillion budget for 2023-24, proposing a substantial salary increase aligned with the federal budget and a significantly higher development expenditure of Rs700 billion, accounting for 31% of the outlay.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:54 AM | 14 Jun, 2024

Milk Price in Karachi soars to Rs 220 per litre despite drop in ...

10:02 AM | 14 Jun, 2024

Sindh Budget 2024-25: Govt employees to get 30pc salary increase this ...

09:32 AM | 14 Jun, 2024

What is expected Petrol Price in Pakistan from June 16?

08:38 AM | 14 Jun, 2024

Sindh present Rs33 trillion budget for FY 2024-25 today

11:25 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

DSP, son among 3 held for robbery in Karachi

10:45 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Heavy monsoon rains could affect 200,000 people in Pakistan, warns UN ...

Most viewed

11:12 AM | 12 Jun, 2024

LUMS student Abdul Hadi died, brother injured in DHA reckless driving ...

09:32 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

Tax Calculator for Salaried Income after Budget 2024-25

05:53 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

Budget 2024-25: Pakistan sets minimum wage at Rs37,000

09:12 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

Solar prices in Pakistan to dip as govt cuts import cost in Budget ...

10:32 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

Non-Filers Pakistanis face these foreign travel restrictions after ...

02:29 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

No Passport for Pakistanis seeking asylum in foreign countries, ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:54 AM | 14 Jun, 2024

Milk Price in Karachi soars to Rs 220 per litre despite drop in inflation

Gold & Silver

03:33 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 14 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 14, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.45 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296.25 and selling rate is 299.25 while British Pound rate is 350.55 for buying, and 353.05 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.8.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.45
Euro EUR 296.25 299.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.85 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.8 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.15 184.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.88 748.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.15 206.15
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.19 40.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.19 917.19
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.52 731.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.45 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 309.99 312.49
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: