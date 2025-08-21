Latest

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan – Latest Gold Price Updates – 21 August 2025

Gold Prices Drop By Rs10400 Per Tola In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in the local market witnessed a sharp decline, with 24-karat per tola falling by Rs. 1,400 to Rs. 355,200 compared to Rs. 356,600 a day earlier, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs. 1,201, settling at Rs. 304,526, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold slid by Rs. 1,101 to Rs. 279,158.

Today Gold Rates

City 24 Karat Gold tola Silver (per tola)
Karachi Rs 355,200 Rs 3935
Lahore Rs 355,200 Rs 3935
Islamabad Rs 355,200 Rs 3935
Peshawar Rs 355,200 Rs 3935
Quetta Rs 355,200 Rs 3935

Silver also followed the downward trend, as its per tola rate slipped by Rs. 96 to Rs. 3,935, and 10 grams decreased by Rs. 82 to Rs. 3,373.

In the international market, gold prices shed $14 to reach $3,325 per ounce, while silver declined by $0.96 to trade at $37.02 per ounce.

