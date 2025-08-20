Latest Gold Price Today in Pakistan for 22K and 24K – 20 August 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan dropped by Rs1,100, staying at Rs356,600. Similarly, 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs943, now trading at Rs305,727.
Today Gold Rates
|City
|24 Karat Gold tola
|Silver (per tola)
|Karachi
|Rs 356,200
|Rs 4,031
|Lahore
|Rs 356,200
|Rs 4,031
|Islamabad
|Rs 356,200
|Rs 4,031
|Peshawar
|Rs 356,200
|Rs 4,031
|Quetta
|Rs 356,200
|Rs 4,031
Internationally, gold also declined, falling $11 to settle at $3,339 per ounce.
22Karat Gold Price Pakistan
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|330,550
|270,450
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|283,396
|231,870
|Per 1 Gram Gold
|28,339
|23,187
|Per Ounce
|803,236
|657,193