Latest Gold Price Today in Pakistan for 22K and 24K – 20 August 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan dropped by Rs1,100, staying at Rs356,600. Similarly, 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs943, now trading at Rs305,727.

Today Gold Rates

City 24 Karat Gold tola Silver (per tola) Karachi Rs 356,200 Rs 4,031 Lahore Rs 356,200 Rs 4,031 Islamabad Rs 356,200 Rs 4,031 Peshawar Rs 356,200 Rs 4,031 Quetta Rs 356,200 Rs 4,031

Internationally, gold also declined, falling $11 to settle at $3,339 per ounce.

22Karat Gold Price Pakistan