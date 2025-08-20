Latest

Latest Gold Price Today in Pakistan for 22K and 24K – 20 August 2025

By News Desk
8:22 am | Aug 20, 2025
Gold Prices Hit Historic Highs Amid Global Economic Uncertainty

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan dropped by Rs1,100, staying at Rs356,600. Similarly, 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs943, now trading at Rs305,727.

Today Gold Rates

City 24 Karat Gold tola Silver (per tola)
Karachi Rs 356,200 Rs 4,031
Lahore Rs 356,200 Rs 4,031
Islamabad Rs 356,200 Rs 4,031
Peshawar Rs 356,200 Rs 4,031
Quetta Rs 356,200 Rs 4,031

Internationally, gold also declined, falling $11 to settle at $3,339 per ounce.

22Karat Gold Price Pakistan

Gold Rate 22K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola Gold 330,550 270,450
Per 10 Gram Gold 283,396 231,870
Per 1 Gram Gold 28,339 23,187
Per Ounce 803,236 657,193

 

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now