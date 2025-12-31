Lahore welcomes first rain of the winter

LAHORE – Lahore experienced its first rainfall of the winter season, bringing relief to residents across the city. The light showers were observed in various neighborhoods, providing a refreshing change from the chilly and dry winter weather.

Meteorologists had predicted scattered rainfall, and the city welcomed the seasonal change with enthusiasm.

Several major areas of Lahore, including Jail Road, Gulberg, and Ferozepur Road, witnessed light rain during the morning hours. Commuters and local residents expressed delight at the unexpected rainfall, which also helped lower the temperatures and improve the air quality in the city. Local authorities reported no disruptions due to the light showers.

The first winter rain is expected to continue intermittently over the next few days, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department. Citizens have been advised to carry umbrellas and take precautionary measures while traveling.

The rainfall is also anticipated to benefit agriculture in surrounding areas, as farmers welcome the early showers for their winter crops.