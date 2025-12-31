PM Shahbaz meets Saudi Ambassador, reaffirms strong bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malki, during which both sides reiterated their strong commitment to further deepen the longstanding fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and discussed recent regional and global developments.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the Saudi ambassador, who is accredited to Pakistan, met the Prime Minister at the Prime Minister’s House.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Sharif conveyed his respect and best wishes to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Expressing satisfaction over bilateral relations, the Prime Minister reiterated his firm commitment to further strengthen the enduring brotherly ties between the two countries. He thanked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for Pakistan’s support, which has brought the two nations even closer.

The Prime Minister also referred to his meetings with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the year, describing them as highly productive and instrumental in elevating Pakistan-Saudi bilateral relations to new heights. He appreciated Saudi Arabia’s continuous support for Pakistan during times of need and its constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability.

The meeting also included discussions on recent regional and international developments, with the Prime Minister emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Saudi ambassador conveyed congratulatory messages to the Prime Minister on behalf of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and reaffirmed the Kingdom’s desire to enhance cooperation with Pakistan across all areas of mutual interest.