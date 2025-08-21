Dr Omer Adil arrested for Hate Speech on Social Media

ISLAMABAD – Social media influencer Dr. Omer Adil has been arrested on charges of spreading racial hatred and using derogatory language against a community on social media.

According to officials, the arrest was made following a complaint that prompted an inquiry into Adil’s online activities. Authorities allege that his recent remarks incited communal disharmony and violated cybercrime laws.

Adil is no stranger to controversy. Beyond his medical career, he has frequently drawn public attention by making provocative comments on current affairs and socio-political issues. In the past, he has faced widespread criticism for derogatory remarks about women, which led many in Pakistan’s online community to distance themselves from him.

In July 2024, Adil sparked outrage during an online talk show when he made sexist and insulting remarks about women journalists and media professionals. The incident resulted in his arrest, after which he issued a public apology.

Later, in October 2024, a sessions court rejected his bail in a cybercrime case filed by television host Ayesha Jahanzeb, who accused him of posting sexually explicit comments about her on social media.

Despite multiple apologies, Adil’s repeated conduct has kept him in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. His latest arrest marks another chapter in the ongoing legal and social controversies surrounding him.