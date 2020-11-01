Pakistan’s Aleem Dar breaks the record for most ODIs as on-field umpire
Web Desk
06:34 PM | 1 Nov, 2020
Pakistan’s Aleem Dar breaks the record for most ODIs as on-field umpire
Share

LAHORE – Pakistani cricket umpire Aleem Dar has set another record during the second One-day International between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Dar, 52 went past South African Rudi Koertzen for the most ODIs as an on-field umpire.

https://twitter.com/ICC/status/1322797651037986816

He already holds the record for officiating in the most international matches (387) and 132 test matches.

In a statement released by ICC, he said, "It is a matter of great honour for me to be on the top of the list of both Tests and ODIs for umpires. When I had started out in the profession, I had never imagined I would get this far. I can only say that I have enjoyed every moment on the field and learning has been an ongoing process all this while."

PCB congratulates Aleem Dar to set the world record.

He has also been a part of the ICC's elite panel of umpires for 16 years.

More From This Category
CAA bars visitors entry into Airports amid ...
09:15 AM | 3 Nov, 2020
PML-N's Uzma Bukhari calls Indian soldiers killed ...
11:24 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
PM Imran vows to end class-based division in ...
11:01 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Govt going to close schools again amid second ...
10:02 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Fayyazul Hassan Chohan removed as Punjab ...
07:37 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Nusrat Shehbaz Sharif be declared proclaimed ...
07:27 PM | 2 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kashmala Tariq weds Waqas Khan in Islamabad
05:15 PM | 2 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr