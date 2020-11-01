Pakistan’s Aleem Dar breaks the record for most ODIs as on-field umpire
Share
LAHORE – Pakistani cricket umpire Aleem Dar has set another record during the second One-day International between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Dar, 52 went past South African Rudi Koertzen for the most ODIs as an on-field umpire.
https://twitter.com/ICC/status/1322797651037986816
He already holds the record for officiating in the most international matches (387) and 132 test matches.
In a statement released by ICC, he said, "It is a matter of great honour for me to be on the top of the list of both Tests and ODIs for umpires. When I had started out in the profession, I had never imagined I would get this far. I can only say that I have enjoyed every moment on the field and learning has been an ongoing process all this while."
PCB congratulates Aleem Dar to set the world record.
PCB congratulates the three-time ICC Umpire of the Year for creating the world record for most ODIs as an umpire!#PAKvZIM | #HarHaalMainCricket | @ICC pic.twitter.com/9qa7R5CqMX— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 1, 2020
He has also been a part of the ICC's elite panel of umpires for 16 years.
- Vienna shooting leaves three dead including one attacker09:44 AM | 3 Nov, 2020
- CAA bars visitors entry into Airports amid COVID-19 spike09:15 AM | 3 Nov, 2020
- PML-N's Uzma Bukhari calls Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama incident ...11:24 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- PM Imran vows to end class-based division in education sector11:01 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Govt going to close schools again amid second Covid-19 wave? ...10:02 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- IN PICS: Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir visits Murree during first visit ...04:29 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik share first family photo with baby daughter02:49 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Spooky and Glam: Sharmila Farooqi slays a classic Halloween look02:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beacon of light for whole universe: ...09:03 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020