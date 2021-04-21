Pakistan secures spot on three key United Nations bodies
Web Desk
02:00 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has been elected as a member of three United Nations bodies, reflecting the international community’s recognition of the country’s constructive role.

Foreign Ministry Wednesday said that Pakistan had secured the membership of three important bodies including the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, the Commission on the Status of Women, and the Commission on Population and Development.

These commissions play a pivotal role in enhancing international cooperation on various social and economic issues, FO added.

The voting took place on Tuesday at a session of the 54-member Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the economic arm of the United Nations. Pakistan achieved 50 out of 53 votes in the election for the membership of the Commission on Status of Women (CSW).

Pakistan will assume the membership of the three panels starting from 1 January 2022. An official statement issued in this regard stated through the membership of these bodies, Pakistan will continue to foster international cooperation for combating transnational organized crime and improving efficiency and fairness of criminal justice administration systems, promote gender equality and women empowerment, and support initiatives aimed at assisting countries in developing their capacity to produce and analyze population data and information.’

