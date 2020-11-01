China’s Xiaomi surpasses Apple in smartphone sales

FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts – China’s leading technology company Xiaomi has surpassed US technology company Apple in its sales amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

In its latest report for the third quarter of 2020 on smartphone sales, International Data Corporation (IDC) has found out that South Korean tech giant Samsung leads as the world's number one smartphone company, followed by Chinese Huawei and Xiaomi.

The report adds Samsung's sales in the third quarter of 2020 have increased by about 2 percent compared to the quarter of 2019, after which Samsung is at the top with 80.4 million smartphone units sold.

Huawei, on the other hand, saw a 23pc drop in sales in the 2020 quarter compared to the 2019 quarter due to US sanctions, but it still ranks second on the list with 51.9mn units.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has surpassed the American technology company Apple, during the third quarter of 2020 saw a 45pc increase in the sales of Xiaomi compared to the third quarter of 2019, after which it came third on the list with 46.5mn units sold, which is five million units more than Apple that sold 41.6mn units.

"Although there was an element of pent-up demand that fueled market growth, it was mainly the array of heavy promotions and discounts that accelerated growth in these markets," said Nabila Popal, research director with IDC's Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers.

Larger, more developed markets like China, Western Europe, and North America all witnessed the largest declines in 3Q20. Given these are the largest markets for Apple, the month delay in the iPhone 12 launch contributed to the decline. However, across many of these markets 5G promotions are starting to heat up and a full array of products is quickly becoming available to consumers at all price points, the report added.

Founded in 1964, International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries.