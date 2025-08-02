Field Marshal Asim Munir stresses National Unity, Robust Defense in Multan Visit

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited Multan Garrison where he was briefed on operational readiness and training activities of Corps Headquarters, ISPR said Saturday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing expressed satisfaction over Pak forces high standards, reaffirming steadfast commitment to protecting the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He held interactive session with members of academia and civil society, stressing importance of national unity, civil-military cooperation, and a whole-of-nation approach to counter hybrid threats and strengthen societal cohesion.

One of highlights of visit was Army Chief presiding over induction ceremony of advanced Z-10ME attack helicopter into Pakistan Army Aviation. This state-of-the-art all-weather platform enhances Army’s precision strike capabilities with its advanced radar and electronic warfare systems, significantly boosting its ability to counter aerial and ground threats.

Chief of Army Staff witnessed live firepower demonstration by the newly inducted Z-10ME helicopters at the Muzaffargarh Field Firing Ranges. This induction marks a major milestone in the modernization of Army Aviation, reinforcing the Army’s integrated battlefield response and ability to deliver decisive effects against adversaries.

Interacting with troops, Field Marshal Munir praised their high morale, professionalism, and combat skills. He also commended the successful display of combined arms tactics, reflecting the Pakistan Army’s determination to maintain a strategic edge amid evolving warfare challenges.

Upon arrival at Multan Garrison, the COAS was warmly welcomed by the Corps Commander Multan.