Girl commits suicide over unsatisfactory marks in matric results in KP

PESHAWAR – A girl allegedly committed suicide in an area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to not securing the desired marks in recently announced matric results 2025 by the Malakand Board.

The incident reportedly took place in Upper Dir where 15-year-old Anmol committed suicide using a gun.

She had achieved 1010 marks out of total 1,200 in the SSC results but she reportedly took the extreme step as she was not satisfied with her score.

Anmol was rushed a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead. Police have launched an investigation into the tragic event.

In a related development, another girl from Munjai Lower Dir allegedly consumed poisonous pills at her residence in a suicide attempt due to her unsatisfied marks in matric results.

She was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Timergara, where she is said to be in critical condition.

The Balambat police have registered a case and launched an investigation.