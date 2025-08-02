Facebook flooded with Scams as PTA cracks down on over 1,200 Fraudulent Links

One of the most widely used social platform Facebook emerged as the most widely exploited platform for digital fraud in Pakistan, with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) blocking hundreds of scam-related URLs on the site during the first half of 2025.

The shocking revealations were made in confidential briefing presented to Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication held on July 31. According to official stats, Facebook topped list of scam-prone platforms, followed by Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

Out of 13,185 scam links reported across various social media platforms, Facebook alone accounted for major share, raising alarm bells among authorities.

Pakistani officials labeled Meta platform Facebook as “most misused platform” for online fraud due to its widespread reach and unchecked group creation tools that scammers exploit for fake investment offers, fraudulent giveaways, and phishing campaigns.

In more than 1350 total complaints lodged against Facebook, over 90percent were acted upon, while 47 are still under review and 64 were rejected by platform itself.

Officials confirmed that these enforcement actions are being conducted under Section 37 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), in collaboration with the National Cyber Crime Management Authority (NCCMA). Officials also acknowledged surge in complaints linked to fake call centers and software houses — indicating a broader cyber fraud network beyond social media.

These digital scams in bulk prompted urgent calls for tighter oversight, public awareness, and stronger cooperation between tech companies and Pakistani authorities.