Whatsapp leaks – Pakistan reaffirms to expose sinister designs of India before world

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr. Moeed Yusuf has said that the comprehensive strategy adopted by Pakistan to expose India before the world powers is working well.

During an interview, Yusuf said that Pakistan will continue to expose the evil aims of India before the world which are aimed to create instability in Pakistan.

SAPM added that exposing the real face of India before the international community is not an easy task because it is a big business market for developed nations.

The statement from Dr. Moeed comes in wake of the leaked WhatsApp messages of Indian anchor Arnab Goswami over the Pulwama attack.

The purported chat held between Goswami and former Chief Executive Officer of the Broadcast Audience Research Council Partho Dasgupta Partho Dasgupta, who is an accused in TRP scam, also substantiates Pakistan’s claim that the Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian soldiers were killed in February 2019 was a conspiracy to make an excuses for an airstrike on Balakot.

The WhatsApp chats are part of the 3600-page supplementary charge sheet that the Indian police filed earlier this week.

The leaked chats also reveal how India celebrated the Pulwama attack, besides revealing that the anchorperson, who is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s blue-eyed media person, had prior information about the false flag airstrike on Balakot.

In one of the alleged chats dated February 14, 2019, Goswami writes: "This attack we have won like crazy." The message was sent to Partho Dasgupta on the same day when the 40 soldiers were killed after their vehicles came under attack on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir.