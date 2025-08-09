Check Lahore Electric Tram Routes here as city moves toward Greener Travel

LAHORE – New Electric Tram Route is set to operate along Canal Road in first phase, as country’s second largest city moves toward eco friendly service for commuters.

Punjab government is gearing up to launch its new electric tram service, which will run along route from Harbanspura to Thokar Niaz Baig as the initiative aims to provide citizens with modern, environmentally friendly transportation option.

The tram will operate on the extreme left side of Canal Road to minimise disruption to existing traffic, with road expansions planned near bus stops to ensure smooth passenger movement. Authorities are also working to improve traffic flow by consolidating underpasses along Canal Road into single lane and relocating Jail Road underpass from left to the right side.

Imported from China, this Electric tram consists of three connected units powered entirely by electricity. It can travel 25 to 27 kilometers on a 10-minute charge and has the capacity to carry up to 250 passengers. A pilot project to test the tram is already underway near Lahore Airport.

Ticket price will be introduced once the project moves into full operation. In addition, plans are underway to build an underground road from Jallo to Harbanspura to further enhance city connectivity.

Transport Department is reviewing tram’s route and overall feasibility to ensure the project’s success. This electric tram service marks a significant step forward in Lahore’s efforts to modernize public transport and promote sustainable urban mobility.