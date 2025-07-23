Lahore electric tram service – Routes, passenger capacity, other details

LAHORE – Building on the success of its electric bus program, Lahore is preparing to introduce electric trams into its public transportation system.

The Orange Line Metro Train spokesperson said the upcoming electric trams, ordered from China, mark another major step toward sustainable urban mobility. Designed with cutting-edge technology, these trams can travel approximately 25 to 27 kilometers after just a 10-minute charge.

Each tram will feature a three-compartment structure and will be able to accommodate up to 250 passengers. The initial assembly of these trams is already underway at the Ali Town Depot, the spokesperson confirmed.

Electric Tram Route

As part of the pilot phase, the electric tram service will be tested along the proposed route from Thokar Niaz Baig to Harbanspura. During this trial period, the service is expected to operate free of cost.

Fare

The fare will be decided after the pilot project proves successful.

The project is part of Lahore’s broader effort to modernize its transit infrastructure while reducing environmental impact.