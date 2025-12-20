Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi get 17-year prison sentence in Toshakhana 2.0 Case

ISLAMABAD – A special court sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 17 years in prison each on corruption-related charges.

The ruling came from Judge Shahrukh Arjumand, who handed down 10 years for criminal breach of trust under Section 409 and an additional 7 years under Section 5/2/47 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Both Khan and Bushra Bibi were formally charged in December 2024 in the Toshakhana-II case, which centers on the alleged purchase of a high-value Bulgari jewelry set at a significantly discounted price.

Authorities allege that Khan and Bushra Bibi retained gifted items—including a necklace, earrings, two rings, and watches—while undervaluing their worth. NAB’s investigation focused on four gifts: diamond earrings, a necklace, a ring, and a bracelets.

Two of these items were estimated at 380,000 euros (around 71 million PKR) based on 2021 market rates. Reportedly, the accused paid only Rs2.9 million for items worth Rs5.8 million, specifically a bracelet and a ring.

The Toshakhana-II case shows ongoing scrutiny over how public officials handle gifts and assets, and the verdict marks a significant development in Pakistan’s anti-corruption efforts.