Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Price Updates – 9 August 2025

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan hold upward momentum over weekend amid surge in international bullion prices.

On Saturday, price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs500, reaching Rs362,700 while price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold jumped by Rs428 to Rs310,956, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold climbed by Rs392 to Rs285,053.

Gold Rates Today

City Price per Tola Price per 10 Grams Karachi Rs362,700 Rs310,956 Lahore Rs362,700 Rs310,956 Islamabad Rs362,700 Rs310,956 Multan Rs362,700 Rs310,956 Peshawar Rs362,700 Rs310,956

Global gold prices also saw a rise, with the per ounce rate increasing by $5 to $3,400, boosting domestic prices further.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Silver rates in Pakistan followed the trend, with the price of silver per tola jumping Rs149 to Rs4,073, and 10 grams edging up by Rs12 to Rs349.

This steady climb comes after a significant hike the previous day, when 24-karat gold surged by Rs2,900 per tola to Rs362,200, and the 10-gram price rose by Rs2,487 to Rs310,528.