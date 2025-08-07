Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price Daily Updates – 7 August 2025

By News Desk
8:32 am | Aug 7, 2025
Gold Price Dips By Rs3400 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI Gold prices in Pakistan moved up on Thursday, amid upward trend in international bullion market with the price of gold per tola remained at Rs359,300 in the local market.

The rate for 10 grams of gold rose by Rs1,114, reaching Rs308,041. This uptick comes after a decline recorded a day earlier, when gold prices dropped by Rs1,500 per tola.

Gold Rates Today

City Price per Tola Price per 10 Grams
Karachi Rs359,300 Rs308,041
Lahore Rs359,300 Rs308,041
Islamabad Rs359,300 Rs308,041
Multan Rs359,300 Rs308,041
Peshawar Rs359,300 Rs308,041

The global market also witnessed an increase in gold prices. International rates climbed by $13, bringing the price to $3,366 per ounce, including a $20 premium, as reported by APGJSA.

Silver prices followed suit, with a gain of Rs39 per tola, pushing the local rate to Rs4,010.

 

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now