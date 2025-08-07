Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price Daily Updates – 7 August 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved up on Thursday, amid upward trend in international bullion market with the price of gold per tola remained at Rs359,300 in the local market.

The rate for 10 grams of gold rose by Rs1,114, reaching Rs308,041. This uptick comes after a decline recorded a day earlier, when gold prices dropped by Rs1,500 per tola.

Gold Rates Today

City Price per Tola Price per 10 Grams Karachi Rs359,300 Rs308,041 Lahore Rs359,300 Rs308,041 Islamabad Rs359,300 Rs308,041 Multan Rs359,300 Rs308,041 Peshawar Rs359,300 Rs308,041

The global market also witnessed an increase in gold prices. International rates climbed by $13, bringing the price to $3,366 per ounce, including a $20 premium, as reported by APGJSA.

Silver prices followed suit, with a gain of Rs39 per tola, pushing the local rate to Rs4,010.