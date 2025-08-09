Islamabad Airport schedules flight suspensions amid Independence Day parade rehearsal

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Airport Authority announced temporary suspensions of flight operations at Islamabad International Airport on specific timings in August due to rehearsals for 77th Independence Day parade.

As per latest NOTAM, all inbound and outbound flights will be stopped from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM on 11, 12, and 13 August. Airlines have been instructed not to schedule flights during these hours.

These fresh guidelines outline additional suspensions between 6–9 August and 11–14 August at various times during the day, including dedicated closure from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Passengers are advised to confirm their flight timings before departure to avoid inconvenience. Airlines have been directed to adjust their schedules accordingly and keep travelers informed of any changes.

These measures form part of security and logistical preparations for Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day celebrations, set to take place in the federal capital with full official protocol.