Security forces kill two Indian-backed terrorists in DI Khan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed two Indian-backed terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after receiving information about the presence of terrorists affiliated with the Indian proxy group Fitna al-Hindustan.

ISPR said the terrorists’ hideout was effectively targeted during the operation, and after an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists — including the Indian-sponsored ringleader Kharji, Dalawar — were sent to hell.

The military’s spokesperson said weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials were also recovered from the possession of the killed terrorists, who were involved in multiple terrorist activities.

ISPR added that clearance operations are ongoing in the area to eliminate any remaining terrorists. The security forces remain committed to continuing operations under the Azm-e-Istehkam strategy, and such operations will continue with full force until terrorism is completely eradicated.